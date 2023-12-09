In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs 63,338 (ex-showroom price).
SR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours.
TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours.
The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
