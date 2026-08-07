In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Aprilia
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS