SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
Analog
₹90,741*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum
₹75,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMSECU Controlled Ignition
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchCVT-Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,27687,722
Ex-Showroom Price
94,28875,625
RTO
7,5436,050
Insurance
6,4456,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3271,885

