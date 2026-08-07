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Aprilia SR 125 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
SR 125 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Iqube
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.45 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Number Plate View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L-
Ground Clearance
155 mm157 mm
Length
1985 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1301 mm
Height
1261 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
Yes30 L
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
806 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
231 km94 km
Max Speed
90 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52 mm-
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah2.2 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes30 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,8921,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,8711,11,422
RTO
9,2690
Insurance
6,7525,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8342,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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