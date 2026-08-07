In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Aprilia
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|17.55 PS PS