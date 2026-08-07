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Aprilia SR 125 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc159.7 cc
Power10.11 PS PS17.55 PS PS

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L12 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm180 mm
Length
1985 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1357 mm
Height
1261 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg143 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
806 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
231 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet, Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm62 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberMono Shock
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,8921,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,8711,18,690
RTO
9,2699,495
Insurance
6,75210,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8342,984

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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