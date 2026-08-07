In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
SR 125 vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.