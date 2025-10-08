In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Gixxer Comparison