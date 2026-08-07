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HomeCompare BikesSR 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Aprilia SR 125 vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandApriliaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 88,376
Mileage40 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc124 cc
Power10.11 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Engine View
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Length
1985 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1265 mm
Height
1261 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg110 kg
Additional Storage
Yes21.5 L
Saddle Height
780 mm780 mm
Width
806 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
231 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm52.5 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21.5 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,8921,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,87188,376
RTO
9,26910,485
Insurance
6,7526,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8342,264

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