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HomeCompare BikesSR 125 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Aprilia SR 125 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandApriliaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc346 cc
Power10.11 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

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SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L13.5 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm135 mm
Length
1985 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1395 mm
Height
1261 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg186 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
806 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
231 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm90 mm
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet multiplate (6 plates)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52 mm70 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassisSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,8921,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,8711,38,726
RTO
9,26911,728
Insurance
6,7528,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8343,413

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