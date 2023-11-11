In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW Peak & 30 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less