In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or PURE EV EcoDryft choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV EcoDryft Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, EcoDryft engine makes power & torque 3.0 kW W & 40 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. EcoDryft has a range of up to 106-171 km/charge.
SR 125 vs EcoDryft Comparison