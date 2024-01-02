Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSR 125 vs SE

Aprilia SR 125 vs Komaki SE

In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Komaki SE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
Analog
₹90,741*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SE
Komaki SE
STD
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,27696,000
Ex-Showroom Price
94,28896,000
RTO
7,5430
Insurance
6,4450
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3272,063

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link measures 21.8 km in length with over 16.5 km above the sea, making it India's longest sea bridge
    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest sea bridge to open on January 12: Maharashtra CM
    2 Jan 2024
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project will be India's longest sea bridge and the 10th-longest in the world
    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll fee for cars finalised at 250 for one-way drive
    5 Jan 2024
    Talking about different FTAs, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that countries are looking to get a pie out of the Indian automobile sector (Image used only for representational purpose)
    UK looks for greater share in India auto sector under FTA: Official
    7 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    How To Change Your Cars Windshield Wiper Blades
    How To Change Your Cars Windshield Wiper Blades | All Things Auto
    17 Jul 2023
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season | All Things Auto
    21 Jul 2023
    Kia will announce the prices of the Seltos facelift SUV on July 14. Bookings for the new Seltos will begin on the same day.
    Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     