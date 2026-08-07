In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 Price starts at Rs. 89,000 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. JMT 1000HS 26 has a range of up to 66 km/charge.
SR 125 vs JMT 1000HS 26 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Jmt 1000hs 26
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 89,000
|Range
|-
|66 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.