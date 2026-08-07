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Aprilia SR 125 vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
SR 125 vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Xblade
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 78,803
Mileage40 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc162 cc
Power10.11 PS PS13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L12 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Length
1985 mm2013 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1347 mm
Height
1261 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg143 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
780 mm795 mm
Width
806 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
231 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52 mm57.300 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassisDiamond
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberHydraulic, Monoshock
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,8921,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,8711,09,264
RTO
9,2698,741
Insurance
6,7528,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8342,727

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