In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Shine Comparison