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Aprilia SR 125 vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Shine
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 80,852
Mileage40 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc123.94 cc
Power10.11 PS PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L10.5 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm162 mm
Length
1985 mm2046 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1285 mm
Height
1261 mm1116 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg114 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
780 mm791 mm
Width
806 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
231 km577.5 Km
Max Speed
90 kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Bore
52 mm50 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassisDiamond Type
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,89294,164
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,87180,852
RTO
9,2696,968
Insurance
6,7526,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8342,023
Expert Rating
-

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