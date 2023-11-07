In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs 60,539 (ex-showroom price).
SR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours.
Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours.
The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
