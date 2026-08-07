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Aprilia SR 125 vs Honda Dio

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Dio
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 68,846
Mileage40 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc109.51 cc
Power10.11 PS PS7.95 PS PS

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Length
1985 mm1808 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1260 mm
Height
1261 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg103 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
780 mm765 mm
Width
806 mm723 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
231 km254.4 km
Max Speed
90 kmph83 kmph
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm7.95 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm47 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassisUnder Bone
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,89281,544
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,87168,846
RTO
9,2696,008
Insurance
6,7526,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8341,752

Dio Comparison with other bikes

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