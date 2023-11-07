In 2023 Aprilia SR 125 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Aprilia SR 125 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less