In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Lectro Muv-E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
SR 125 vs Muv-E Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Muv-e
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 61,999
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|14.5 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.