Aprilia SR 125 vs Hero Electric Optima Li

In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
Analog
₹90,741*
*Ex-showroom price
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,27661,990
Ex-Showroom Price
94,28861,990
RTO
7,5430
Insurance
6,4450
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3271,332

