In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price).
SR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours.
Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours.
The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
