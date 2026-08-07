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HomeCompare BikesSR 125 vs Xtreme 125R

Aprilia SR 125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 xtreme 125r
BrandApriliaHero
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 91,500
Mileage40 kmpl66 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc124.7 cc
Power10.11 PS PS11.55 PS PS

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS (OBD-2B)
₹91,500*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

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Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L10 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm180 mm
Length
1985 mm2009 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1319 mm
Height
1261 mm1051 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg136 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
780 mm794 mm
Width
806 mm793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
231 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveAir Cooled 4 Stroke
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm52.4 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberHydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeDia. 37 Conventional Fork
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,8921,05,313
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,87191,500
RTO
9,2697,320
Insurance
6,7526,493
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8342,263

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