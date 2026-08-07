In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|xtreme 125r
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 91,500
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|11.55 PS PS