In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
SR 125 vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS