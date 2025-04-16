In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS