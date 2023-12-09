In 2023 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs 75,141 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 9 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 80.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less