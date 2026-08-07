In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 77,557
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS