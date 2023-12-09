Saved Articles

Aprilia SR 125 vs Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
Analog
₹90,741*
*Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
STD
₹79,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc97.2 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchMultiplate Wet Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesAir Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,27692,549
Ex-Showroom Price
94,28879,911
RTO
7,5436,392
Insurance
6,4456,246
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3271,989

