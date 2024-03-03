In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price).
SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm PS & 10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours.
Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours.
The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 90,741
|₹ 70,838
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm PS
|8.1 PS PS