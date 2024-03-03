In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm PS & 10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. SR 125 vs Pleasure Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Pleasure plus Brand Aprilia Hero Price ₹ 90,741 ₹ 70,838 Mileage 38 kmpl 50.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124 cc 110.9 cc Power 10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm PS 8.1 PS PS