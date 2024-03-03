Saved Articles

Aprilia SR 125 vs Hero Pleasure Plus

In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

SR 125 vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Pleasure plus
BrandApriliaHero
Price₹ 90,741₹ 70,838
Mileage38 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc110.9 cc
Power10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm PS8.1 PS PS
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
Analog
₹90,741*
*Ex-showroom price
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹70,838*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm56.5 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc110.9 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchDry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesAir cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,27682,557
Ex-Showroom Price
94,28870,838
RTO
7,5435,667
Insurance
6,4456,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3271,774

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    In terms of design, the V1 Plus and V1 Pro are identical.
    Vida V1 Plus relaunched at 1.15 lakh, costs 30,000 less than V1 Pro
    1 Mar 2024
    Scooters from Ola Electric continue to get a price cut.
    Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ to be offered with discounts till March end
    2 Mar 2024
    The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge
    Ola Electric registers 35,000 units in February, captures 42% market share
    2 Mar 2024
    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
