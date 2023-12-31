Saved Articles

Aprilia SR 125 vs GT Force Drive Pro

In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or GT Force Drive Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
Analog
₹90,741*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Drive Pro
GT Force Drive Pro
Lead Acid 48V
₹67,801*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,27670,716
Ex-Showroom Price
94,28867,801
RTO
7,5430
Insurance
6,4452,915
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3271,519
Expert Reviews
Verdict

GT Drive Pro: First ride review

showroom. The scooter can be used for short commutes<br><b>GT Drive Pro: Looks</b><br>GT Force has done a good job when it comes to the design of the electric scooter. It is one of the better-looking ones out there when compared to the slow-speed electric scooters that we get to see on the roads. The main highlight of the design is the LED Daytime Running Lamp which needs to be turned on. However, the issue is that it is not very visible in broad daylight. There is nothing that stands out in terms of design which means it will also not offend anyone nor it will gather attention on the road.<br><b>GT Drive Pro: Features</b><br>In terms of features, the GT Drive Pro is equipped with a LED headlamp, remote key, alarm, glovebox, LED Daytime Running Lamp and a digital instrument cluster. For some reason, the low beam on the scooter was the high beam and vice versa so the high beam of the scooter always stayed on. A nice addition from the manufacturer would have been a side stand cut-off feature. The digital instrument cluster shows riding modes, battery level, speed, voltage and an odometer. What is a nice touch is that the ignition keyhole can also be used to open the seat.<br><b>GT Drive Pro: Battery and range</b><br>GT Drive is offering the Drive Pro with lead acid and a lithium-ion battery pack. The manufacturer claims a riding range of 55-60 km for lead acid battery and 60-65 km for the lithium-ion battery pack. The charging time is of 7-8 hours and 4-5 hours depending on whether the customer opts for the lead acid or lithium-ion battery respectively.<br><b>GT Drive Pro: Performance</b><br>The scooter does feel peppy when getting off the line. However, as soon as any of the brakes are engaged, the scooter cuts off the power. So, it could be a bit of an issue when riding the scooter through traffic where the person needs to constantly modulate the throttle. The scooter comes with four riding modes, they are simply named 1,2,3 and 4. The only major difference between all four riding modes if of the top speed. In the first, the scooter hits 12 kmph, in the second the speed is increased to 16 kmph, in the third the top speed is 20 kmph and in the fourth riding mode the scooter hits 22 kmph. Having said that, it is important to note that there is a significant amount of speedo error. In reality, the scooter can hit a top speed of 44-45 kmph.

Read More

