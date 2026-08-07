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Aprilia SR 125 vs Fidato Evtech Loder

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Fidato Evtech Loder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Loder Price starts at Rs. 83,490 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Loder has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
SR 125 vs Loder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Loder
BrandApriliaFidato Evtech
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 83,490
Range-70-100 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.45 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Loder
Fidato Evtech Loder
STD
₹83,490*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1985 mm1890 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm-
Height
1261 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
806 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
231 km70-100 km
Max Speed
90 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0Bs6
Bore
52 mm-
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah1.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,89289,940
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,87183,490
RTO
9,2690
Insurance
6,7524,250
Accessories Charges
02,200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8341,933

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