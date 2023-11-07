In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or EeVe Eeve Atreo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or EeVe Eeve Atreo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at 64,900 (ex-showroom price).
SR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours.
EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours.
The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Eeve Atreo has a range of up to 90-100 km/charge.
