In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Pulsar 150
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|47.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|14 PS PS