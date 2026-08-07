In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Pulsar 125 Neon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 68,077
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|51.46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS