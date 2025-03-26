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Aprilia SR 125 vs Bajaj Platina 110

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Platina 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Platina 110
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 69,284
Mileage40 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc115.45 cc
Power10.11 PS PS8.60 PS PS

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L11 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm200 mm
Length
1985 mm2006 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1255 mm
Height
1261 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg119 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
780 mm807 mm
Width
806 mm741 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
231 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc115.45 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm50 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberSOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeHydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,89280,690
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,87169,284
RTO
9,2695,542
Insurance
6,7525,864
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8341,734

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