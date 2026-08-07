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Aprilia SR 125 vs Bajaj Platina 100

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Platina 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Platina 100
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 65,407
Mileage40 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc102 cc
Power10.11 PS PS7.9 PS PS

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L11 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm200 mm
Length
1985 mm2006 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1255 mm
Height
1261 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg117 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
780 mm807 mm
Width
806 mm713 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
231 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc102 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm47 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber110 mm, Spring in Spring Suspension
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic Type
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,89276,429
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,87165,407
RTO
9,2695,232
Insurance
6,7525,790
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8341,642

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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