In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Platina 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Platina 100
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 65,407
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|102 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|7.9 PS PS