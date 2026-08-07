In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
SR 125 vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 74,016
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|59.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|124.4 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|10.9 PS PS