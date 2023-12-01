In 2023 Aprilia SR 125 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Aprilia SR 125 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours.
Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours.
The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
