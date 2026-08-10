In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Avenger cruise 220
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|40.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|220 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS