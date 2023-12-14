In 2023 Aprilia SR 125 or Ather Energy 450x choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Aprilia SR 125 or Ather Energy 450x choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ather Energy 450x Price starts at 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl. 450x has a range of up to 111 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less