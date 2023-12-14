Saved Articles

Aprilia SR 125 vs Ather Energy 450x

In 2023 Aprilia SR 125 or Ather Energy 450x choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
Analog
₹90,741*
*Ex-showroom price
450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,2761,31,064
Ex-Showroom Price
94,2881,25,550
RTO
7,5430
Insurance
6,4455,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3272,817

