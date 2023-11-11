In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia SR 125 or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, SR 160 engine makes power & torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less