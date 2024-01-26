In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

SR Storm vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Yzf r15 v3 Brand Aprilia Yamaha Price ₹ 1.11 Lakhs ₹ 1.41 Lakhs Mileage 38.5 kmpl 43 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.49 cc 155 cc Power 9.92 PS PS 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS