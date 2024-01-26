HT Auto
Aprilia SR Storm vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
SR Storm vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Yzf r15 v3
BrandApriliaYamaha
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc155 cc
Power9.92 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.49155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single CylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
CVT6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L11 L
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,6791,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,9011,56,700
RTO
8,87213,066
Insurance
6,90610,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7223,919

