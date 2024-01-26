In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price).
SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm.
On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours.
The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.