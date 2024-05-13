In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl. SR Storm vs FZ-X Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Fz-x Brand Aprilia Yamaha Price ₹ 1.11 Lakhs ₹ 1.36 Lakhs Mileage 38.5 kmpl 48.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.49 cc 149 cc Power 9.92 PS PS 12.4 PS PS Read Less