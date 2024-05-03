In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm.
On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours.
The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.