HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSR Storm vs FZS-FI V3

Aprilia SR Storm vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
SR Storm vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Fzs-fi v3
BrandApriliaYamaha
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc149 cc
Power9.92 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.49149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L13 L
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,6791,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,9011,21,700
RTO
8,8729,712
Insurance
6,9067,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7222,977
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre
Cons
Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs MT-15 V2
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-Xnull | Petrol | Manual1.36 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150null | Petrol | Manual1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra files record-breaking 674 patents in FY24
    3 May 2024
    Hero MotoCorp's standalone profit rose 18.3% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.16 billion in the quarter ending March 31, 2024, beating predictions
    India's Hero MotoCorp posts Q4 profit beat, to set up two-wheeler unit in Brazil
    8 May 2024
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX in new Cyber Green colour scheme.
    2024 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX gets two new vibrant colour schemes
    8 May 2024
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    This Bugatti Chiron Sport took on the Dassault Rafale fighter jet in a drag race recently.
    Watch: Bugatti Chiron Sport take on Rafale fighter jet in drag race
    21 May 2021
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     