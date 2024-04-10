In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. SR Storm vs FZS 25 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Fzs 25 Brand Aprilia Yamaha Price ₹ 1.11 Lakhs ₹ 1.39 Lakhs Mileage 38.5 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.49 cc 249 cc Power 9.92 PS PS 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS