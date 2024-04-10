HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSR Storm vs FZS 25

Aprilia SR Storm vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
SR Storm vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Fzs 25
BrandApriliaYamaha
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc249 cc
Power9.92 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.49249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L14 L
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,6791,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,9011,39,300
RTO
8,87211,674
Insurance
6,90610,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7223,546

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
    10 Apr 2024
    The Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition gets special treatment with the V-shaped decals, black cowl, gold anodised drive chain adjuster and more
    Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition launched in India. Check out the price
    16 Apr 2024
    Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto has revealed plans to bring major updates to the Dominar brand with a refurbish planned soon
    Have plans to refurbish the Dominar brand: Rakesh Sharma, Bajaj Auto
    6 May 2024
    The new colour of the 250 Duke is very similar to the Atlantic Blue Colour scheme of the 390 Duke.
    KTM 250 Duke gets new colour option. Check it out
    5 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
    28 Oct 2021
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     