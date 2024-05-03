HT Auto
Aprilia SR Storm vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
SR Storm vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Fz-fi v3
BrandApriliaYamaha
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc149 cc
Power9.92 PS PS12.4 PS PS

SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.49149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L13 L
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,6791,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,9011,16,500
RTO
8,8729,296
Insurance
6,9067,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7222,854

Yamaha FZ-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
