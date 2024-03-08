In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm.
On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively.
The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.