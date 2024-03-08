In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. SR Storm vs VXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Vxl 150 Brand Aprilia Vespa Price ₹ 1.11 Lakhs ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Mileage 38.5 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.49 cc 149 cc Power 9.92 PS PS 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS Read Less