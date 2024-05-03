In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. SR Storm vs VXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Vxl 125 Brand Aprilia Vespa Price ₹ 1.11 Lakhs ₹ 1.33 Lakhs Mileage 38.5 kmpl 45 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.49 cc 124 cc Power 9.92 PS PS 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS Read Less