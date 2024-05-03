HT Auto
Aprilia SR Storm vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Urban club 125
BrandApriliaVespa
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 91,259
Mileage38.5 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc124 cc
Power9.92 PS PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.49124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single CylinderSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L7.4 L
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,6791,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,90194,821
RTO
8,8727,585
Insurance
6,9066,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7222,339

