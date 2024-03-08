In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl. SR Storm vs SXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Sxl 150 Brand Aprilia Vespa Price ₹ 1.11 Lakhs ₹ 1.51 Lakhs Mileage 38.5 kmpl 45 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.49 cc 149.5 cc Power 9.92 PS PS 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS