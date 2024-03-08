HT Auto
Aprilia SR Storm vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SR Storm vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Sxl 150
BrandApriliaVespa
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc149.5 cc
Power9.92 PS PS10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS

SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.49149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single CylinderSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,6791,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,9011,50,554
RTO
8,87212,044
Insurance
6,9064,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7223,587

