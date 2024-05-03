In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl. SR Storm vs SXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Sxl 125 Brand Aprilia Vespa Price ₹ 1.11 Lakhs ₹ 1.37 Lakhs Mileage 38.5 kmpl 55 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.49 cc 124 cc Power 9.92 PS PS 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS Read Less