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Aprilia SR Storm vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Aprilia SR Storm or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Elegante 150
BrandApriliaVespa
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc149 cc
Power9.92 PS PS10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS

Filters
SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Aprilia SR Storm Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L7.4 L
Length
1985 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1290 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg115 kg
Height
1261 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm770 mm
Width
806 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
240 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.49 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single CylinderSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52 mm58 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassisMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,3581,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,1961,37,972
RTO
8,57511,037
Insurance
6,5877,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6293,361

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