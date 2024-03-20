In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours.
The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl.