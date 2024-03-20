In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours.
The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.