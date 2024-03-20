HT Auto
Aprilia SR Storm vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2024 Aprilia SR Storm or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR Storm engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
SR Storm vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr storm Apache rtr 160
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage38.5 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.49 cc159.7 cc
Power9.92 PS PS13.85 Nm PS

SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
124.49159.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single CylinderSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
6.5 L12 L
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,6791,39,671
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,9011,19,420
RTO
8,8729,553
Insurance
6,90610,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7223,002
Expert Rating
-

